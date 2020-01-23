Global  

Anti-gay, anti-trans activist Caroline Farrow thinks NHS rainbow lanyards are a 'hostile political symbol'

Anti-gay, anti-trans activist Caroline Farrow thinks NHS rainbow lanyards are a ‘hostile political symbol’

PinkNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Anti-trans, anti-gay and anti-abortion activist Caroline Farrow has called rainbow lanyards a “hostile political symbol” with “connotations of deep misogyny”. Farrow, who last year blamed LGBT+ people when she was barred from travelling to the US and was hit with an injunction over “abusive...
Billy Porter Gives A Brief History of Queer Political Action [Video]Billy Porter Gives A Brief History of Queer Political Action

You’re familiar with Stonewall, of course, but what about the activist movements throughout history that haven’t received as much attention? Groundbreaking queer political actions have been an..

Credit: THEM     Duration: 05:44Published


