Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House race

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump did not mince his words as he hit out at former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday, insisting that sexism was not to blame for the end of the Massachusetts senator’s presidential campaign.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President

Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President 00:21

 Days after authoring an op-ed urging some candidates to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in order to narrow the field, former presidential candidate John Delaney has thrown his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Two Horse Race [Video]A Two Horse Race

With Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stepping away from the race for the White House, the last two major democratic contenders are Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:36Published

Trump Dismisses Sexisms Role In Warren's Political Demise [Video]Trump Dismisses Sexisms Role In Warren's Political Demise

On Friday, President Donald Trump shot down questions about whether sexism grounded Elizabeth Warren's campaign. Warren has been a frequent target of Trump's barbs and jokes. The President says that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Mocks Elizabeth Warren: ‘Pocahontas’ Cost Bernie ‘The Nomination!’

President Donald Trump mocked former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she dropped out of the 2020 race Thursday morning....
Mediaite

Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit

Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 ExitWatch VideoAfter a disappointing Super Tuesday finish, Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended her run for the White House.  "I will not be running for president in...
Newsy

riddle_triddle

Tom Riddle 🆘✌🏼🇺🇸 ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ you are such an ASS! Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House… https://t.co/wX28cFDlMp 30 minutes ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren for &apos;lack of talent&apos; after she quits White House race… https://t.co/PNnMwSWRIQ 31 minutes ago

simulator8

Friedrich List Trump attacking women for the umpteenth time. #sexism #misogyny #ArchieBunker #DonaldTrump mocks #ElizabethWarren… https://t.co/tHs4nihUPV 2 hours ago

LondonGlossyMag

London Glossy Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House race https://t.co/RilobmJJSd https://t.co/d31VIcZfkM 2 hours ago

theworldinnews

The Wrold in News Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House race https://t.co/mI9VprBicQ 3 hours ago

smoovemoooves

Pat Fraser The president commended her debate performances, saying she “was a good debater” who had “destroyed” the candidacy… https://t.co/ZEQQI1SibG 3 hours ago

SiomniMedia

Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House race https://t.co/hkgXnx0DFK 3 hours ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House race https://t.co/dewLZMqDD6 3 hours ago

