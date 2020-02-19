Japanese pop-up seafood dining experience comes to Truro



Recent related videos from verified sources Watch Sumos and Eat Sushi At this Immersive Dining Experience Sumo+Sushi is an immersive event that combines great sushi with sumo wrestling, for a night celebrating Japanese culture and cuisine. How immersive you may ask? Just ask ABC’s Karl Schmid, who.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:53Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this