Niall Horan says his first album ‘put him into a bit of a pigeonhole’

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Niall Horan says he had “a lot of fun” making his new album after he got himself “into a bit of a pigeonhole” with his first record.
Niall Horan's 'amazing feeling' when giving Lewis Capaldi his first Brit award

Niall Horan has opened up about what an "amazing feeling" it was to present his pal Lewis Capaldi with his first ever Brit Award on Sunday 18th February.

Niall Horan Announces Second Album 'Heartbreak Weather'

Niall Horan Announces Second Album 'Heartbreak Weather' Horan's follow-up to 2017's 'Flicker' will contain 14 songs, though a full track-listing has yet to be revealed. His recent singles, "Nice To..

Niall Horan To Celebrate New Album With Week-Long Residency On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Niall Horan to take up week-long residency on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden.'
Niall Horan & Fletcher Put New Spin On Taylor Swift's 'Lover', She Reacts

Niall Horan and Fletcher covered Taylor Swift‘s song “Lover” with a bit of a different sound! The two singers recorded their version for his Spotify...
IEArtsShowbiz

Niall Horan says his first album 'put him into a bit of a pigeonhole'

IEArtsShowbiz

Niall Horan says he had "a lot of fun" making his new album after he got himself "into a bit of a pigeonhole" with…

