Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France postponed after home player tests positive for coronavirus

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Scotland's Women's Six Nations match with France in Glasgow on Saturday is postponed after one of the home players tests positive for coronavirus.
News video: Second Covid-19 death in UK

Second Covid-19 death in UK 00:35

 A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday. This decision has been taken as a result of a...

3 new presumptive coronavirus cases reported in Boston [Video]3 new presumptive coronavirus cases reported in Boston

The patients in Boston are two women and one man in their 40s, said Boston Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez. All three attended a recent conference that Cambridge-based Biogen held in..

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Women's Scotland-France Six Nations game postponed due to player with coronavirus

The women's Six Nations game between Scotland and France on Saturday in Glasgow has been postponed after a home player tested positive for coronavirus, Scottish...
ADVERTORIAL: Here’s how you can win tickets to the Women’s Six Nations when Scotland take on France

ADVERTORIAL: Here’s how you can win tickets to the Women’s Six Nations when Scotland take on FranceFor those following the Women’s Six Nations, now is your chance to be part of the action on Saturday 7 March.
