Scotland women’s rugby player tests positive for coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Second Covid-19 death in UK

Second Covid-19 death in UK 00:35

 A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday. This decision has been taken as a result of a...

