Six Nations: Sam Costelow inspires Wales to win

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Wales fly-half Sam Costelow produces a virtuoso display to help Wales to a first win in England in four years.
Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales [Video]Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England U20s 22-23 Wales U20s: Sam Costelow drop goal sees Welsh claim last-gasp Six Nations win by a single point

England U20s 22-23 Wales U20s: Sam Costelow drop goal sees Welsh claim last-gasp Six Nations win by a single pointCostelow was named man of the match after notching up 18 points
Wales Online

The Wales U20s moment of magic in England Six Nations clash that's left fans drooling

The Wales U20s moment of magic in England Six Nations clash that's left fans droolingScarlets-bound fly-half Sam Costelow scores one dazzling try and sets up another
Wales Online


