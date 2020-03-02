Global  

Second UK coronavirus death confirmed as man in his 80s in Milton Keynes

Tamworth Herald Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Second UK coronavirus death confirmed as man in his 80s in Milton KeynesMilton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said the man, who had underlying health conditions, tested positive for coronavirus shortly before his death on March 5.
News video: Coronavirus: Second person dies in UK

Coronavirus: Second person dies in UK 00:32

 A second person has died of coronavirus in the UK, the health secretary has confirmed. The man, described by Matt Hancock as "somebody who was older and had underlying health conditions", is believed to have died at a hospital in Milton Keynes. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at...

Washington reports second coronavirus death in US

Washington reports second coronavirus death in USWashington: The US state of Washington on Sunday confirmed second death case by coronavirus infection. Public health officials in King County, Washington, said a...
WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNewsReutersDaily RecordReuters Indiabizjournals

Coronavirus death: Milton Keynes hospital patient believed to have died from COVID-19

The male hospital patient is believed to have become the second UK-based victim to have died
Cambridge News Also reported by •Daily RecordZee NewsWorldNewsReuters

