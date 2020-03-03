Global  

Fourth coronavirus case emerges but no plans to cancel St Patrick's Day events in Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Fourth coronavirus case emerges but no plans to cancel St Patrick's Day events in Northern IrelandOne new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number to four.
News video: Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland 00:56

 Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann announces that two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the region. The two cases are not connected. One recently travelled from northern Italy. The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has tested positive for...

St Patrick’s Day events can go ahead despite Covid-19 fears, health chief says

Ireland’s chief medical officer has said the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin on March 17 does not need to be cancelled, despite concerns about the...
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: No need to cancel large scale events in Northern Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has said there is no need to cancel any large scale events or mass gatherings as a result of the coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

