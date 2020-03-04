Global  

Stephen King ‘very uneasy’ at publisher decision to cancel Woody Allen book

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Stephen King has said he feels “very uneasy” after Woody Allen’s publisher decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir.
News video: Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette

Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette 00:46

 Hachette says Woody Allen's book won't be published.

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir [Video]Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Publisher cancels Woody Allen's book after staff walkout

Hatchet had only just announced it would publish the book, when Allen's son Ronan Farrow lambasted the decision and the publisher's staff staged a protest.
Sydney Morning Herald

Publisher drops Woody Allen's book

Allen's estranged child, Ronan Farrow, said he was disappointed that Hachette – who published his book about sexual abusers – also acquired Allen's book.
CBS News

