4 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Nottingham Post Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
4 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Nottingham and NottinghamshireA total of five people have coronavirus in the city and county.
