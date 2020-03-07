4 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:52Published 2 hours ago Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported AP The Costa Fortuna cruise ship was barred from docking in Phuket, Thailand, and then Penang, Malaysia. Costa, the cruise company, says there are no suspected cases on of the coronavirus on board... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:36Published 2 hours ago

