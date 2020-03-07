Global  

Major injury blow for Wales as Joe Allen ruptures Achilles

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Wales international Joe Allen looks set to miss Euro 2020 after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles.
Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Allen: Wales and Stoke midfielder to miss Euro 2020

Stoke and Wales midfielder Joe Allen is set to miss the rest of the season and this summer's European Championship after suffering a ruptured Achilles.
BBC Sport

