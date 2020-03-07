Michael and Jowita win The Greatest Dancer 2020

Sociihub Michael and Jowita take us on a return trip to Monte Carlo | The Greatest Dancer https://t.co/4s90Wruu71 https://t.co/DMTheCjN7Z 32 minutes ago cea misses giovanni michael and jowita are the new champions of the greatest dancer. and oti is reigning dance captain champion of the… https://t.co/8e0PGszYe2 34 minutes ago The Scottish Sun Cheryl in tears as Lily and Joseph give final performance on The Greatest Dancer 😢 https://t.co/UVrCzFDn0d https://t.co/YzbptUI2oU 45 minutes ago Karl Knight RT @stuartholdham: Huge Congratulations to Michael and Jowita for winning The Greatest Dancer’. @greatestdancer #greatestdancer https://t.c… 59 minutes ago Anna Pope I do love Michael and Jowita but in my opinion, Harrison IS the Greatest Dancer @GreatDancerTV 1 hour ago Gemma RT @BBCOne: Michael and Jowita have WOWED our Dance Captains with their amazing twists, spins and lifts. 💃🕺 Could they become The Greatest… 1 hour ago Lesley (Lesley-Anne) Aitchison RT @BBCOne: 15 minutes to go until The Greatest Dancer final! 🙌 Who's your favourite? 👉Harrison 👉Lily and Joseph 👉Dancepoint 👉Michael and… 2 hours ago Mirror TV Michael and Jowita win The Greatest Dancer in surprise result https://t.co/3zq7BAZeSE #TheGreatestDancer https://t.co/l2ZNk9GsAQ 2 hours ago