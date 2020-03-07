Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Royal Air Force > RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft near Scotland, MoD says

RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft near Scotland, MoD says

Independent Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Nato forces move to head off an unknown number of bombers near British airspace
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

RAF fighter jets see off Russian military aircraft in Scotland

Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft on Saturday after they tried to enter British airspace, the Ministry of Defence has said.
Belfast Telegraph

Six RAF jets intercept Russian aircraft heading for Scottish coast

The Russian bombers were tracked heading towards the north-west coast of Scotland on Saturday.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sheilam19534814

Sheila mcKenzie 🕷 RT @bmc875: Gosh! Is it that time already? "Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft as they approached British a… 47 seconds ago

bmc875

I'm the messenger. Fire away! Gosh! Is it that time already? "Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft as they approach… https://t.co/H9adYrkMuI 16 minutes ago

VGenPensioen

A. Stuijt RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft near Scotland https://t.co/Lu1COfpiDs 23 minutes ago

jpacMeggy

John P A Carter 'Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft , Two pairs left from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray,… https://t.co/OPH8Ymq6JG 41 minutes ago

IanBroughall

IanBroughall Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft as they approached British airspace It prompted… https://t.co/l4aUbZegBQ 49 minutes ago

DavidEllison30

David Ellison RT @Independent: RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft near Scotland https://t.co/9x6AJUPPBl 2 hours ago

AndriesNSR

Andries Hoek Six RAF jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft after they approached British airspace on Saturday. https://t.co/xIebjeRiIS 2 hours ago

LucianoQuaranta

Luciano Quaranta RT @BeAirForce: 6 @RoyalAirForce fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft on Saturday after they tried to enter British ai… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.