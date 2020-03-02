Global  

Six Nations 2020: England 33-30 Wales - highlights

BBC News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Watch highlights as England beat Wales 33-30 in a thrilling Six Nations encounter at Twickenham to clinch the Triple Crown.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: England 33-30 Wales

England 33-30 Wales 00:58

 Highlights from England's 33-30 Six Nations win over Wales on Saturday evening.

Jones 'focussed on beating Wales' after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05Published

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash [Video]England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday. England's final Six Nations match..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Live Six Nations updates: England v Wales

All the action as England host Wales in their Six Nations clash. ‌ England insist they have a plan to stop Wales from again provoking Kyle Sinckler after the...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC NewsBBC Sport

Six Nations: Wales must 'wait and see' over Biggar knee injury - Saints boss Boyd

BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Wales wait on fitness of knee injury victim Dan Biggar ahead of Six Nations game against England on Saturday as Sam Davies...
BBC Local News


WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @BBCNews: England 33-30 Wales: Dramatic end on a confusing day in the Six Nations https://t.co/YQWsM6In5x 8 minutes ago

ToucheAdrian

AT BBC Sport - England 33-30 Wales: Dramatic end on a confusing day in the Six Nations https://t.co/ACmaWiktVr 16 minutes ago

sheila_blagg

Sheila Blagg A player took the great game of rugby down to a very low level yesterday when he assaulted another player at the En… https://t.co/vKcJtg7LAF 16 minutes ago

NaijaMediaHubb

naijamediahub.com England 33-30 Wales: Dramatic end on a confusing day in the Six Nations – BBC News https://t.co/nv9J2DLnKK 18 minutes ago

Roger_FJ

Eco_Warrior #6Nations2020 #ENGvWAL https://t.co/2CbNeqXnOo England was better side in all areas. The scoreline flattered Wales… https://t.co/UQSwAUiQjx 20 minutes ago

LackOfToast

 @Wopzon1 @tommietannk @benmrowe Listen to Gareth Rhys Owen and Tom Fordyce discuss it in the last few of minutes of… https://t.co/89bFKg4qZ0 20 minutes ago

ChristaHoelter2

Christa Hoelters RT @SunSport: Aln Wyn Jones stunned as Joe Marler grabs his***during #ENGvWAL #GuinnessSixNations https://t.co/peKLaTnHC4 22 minutes ago

fbbbetf

Sporting Laughs Watch Poppy Cleall's hat-trick of tries as England thrash Wales 66-7 to continue their journey towards a Grand Slam… https://t.co/zeJjCsCgaq 23 minutes ago

