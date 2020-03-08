Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Thanet: 9 reasons why Westgate-on-Sea is one of the isle's hidden gems

Thanet: 9 reasons why Westgate-on-Sea is one of the isle's hidden gems

Dover Express Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
I might be a little bit biased, but Westgate is one of my favourite places to visit when I'm in Thanet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Thanet

Thanet Via Google: Thanet: 9 reasons why Westgate-on-Sea is one of the isle's hidden gems https://t.co/57WHJenMPd 1 day ago

ThorpeLynden

Lynden RT @margatesunsets: This is why I live here! There is a 10th reason. Everyone talks to each other, in the street, cafe's & when out walkin… 1 day ago

margatesunsets

Fiona K. This is why I live here! There is a 10th reason. Everyone talks to each other, in the street, cafe's & when out wa… https://t.co/v5trgdw80w 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.