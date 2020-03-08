Thanet: 9 reasons why Westgate-on-Sea is one of the isle's hidden gems Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

I might be a little bit biased, but Westgate is one of my favourite places to visit when I'm in Thanet. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Thanet Via Google: Thanet: 9 reasons why Westgate-on-Sea is one of the isle's hidden gems https://t.co/57WHJenMPd 1 day ago Lynden RT @margatesunsets: This is why I live here! There is a 10th reason. Everyone talks to each other, in the street, cafe's & when out walkin… 1 day ago Fiona K. This is why I live here! There is a 10th reason. Everyone talks to each other, in the street, cafe's & when out wa… https://t.co/v5trgdw80w 1 day ago