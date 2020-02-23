Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Six Nations 2020: Scotland v France preview & key stats

Six Nations 2020: Scotland v France preview & key stats

BBC News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Team news, match preview and statistics for Sunday's Six Nations match between Scotland and France at Murrayfield.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Second Covid-19 death in UK

Second Covid-19 death in UK 00:35

 A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday. This decision has been taken as a result of a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us [Video]Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks about the team's 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales [Video]Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rugby: Six Nations leaders France stunned by Scotland after red card for punch

Rugby: Six Nations leaders France stunned by Scotland after red card for punchAnother red card could cost France another major rugby trophy after its 14-man team lost its unbeaten run in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Sport

14-man France loses Grand Slam bid after defeat in Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Another red card could cost France another major rugby trophy after its 14-man team lost its unbeaten run in the Six Nations against...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

StarSports_Bet

Star Sports Bookmakers RT @StarSports_Bet: 🏉 | SCOTLAND V FRANCE | #SCOvFRA After a thrilling win for England yesterday, can Les Bleus stay unbeaten? Scotland c… 3 hours ago

neil_lev_sport

neil leverett RT @britwatchsports: 🏉#SixNations Will France stay in control of their Guinness Six Nations destiny at Murrayfield? Scotland vs France is… 4 hours ago

britwatchsports

britwatchsports 🏉#SixNations Will France stay in control of their Guinness Six Nations destiny at Murrayfield? Scotland vs France… https://t.co/PxD6q9LUJ7 4 hours ago

RacingPostSport

Racing Post Sport 🏉 France aim to keep their #SixNations record perfect as they take on Scotland at Murrayfield. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇷 Read… https://t.co/lyIrxi5pQq 4 hours ago

StarSports_Bet

Star Sports Bookmakers 🏉 | SCOTLAND V FRANCE | #SCOvFRA After a thrilling win for England yesterday, can Les Bleus stay unbeaten? Scotla… https://t.co/xl3wyLEQaf 6 hours ago

EdinburghWatch

Edinburgh Watch RT @BelvoirEdin: Good luck to the Scotland rugby team today! Let's get that win!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Six Nations 2020: Scotland v France p… 6 hours ago

BelvoirEdin

Belvoir Edinburgh Good luck to the Scotland rugby team today! Let's get that win!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Six Nations 2020: Scotland v F… https://t.co/9pLdvTlp7F 6 hours ago

standardsport

Standard Sport Scotland vs France 📋 Team news 📲 Live ⏰ Time 📺 TV 🔮 Prediction 🆚 H2H 🎰 Betting #️⃣ #SCOvFRA #SixNations preview… https://t.co/6kxeWoLC9L 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.