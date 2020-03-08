Global  

Layla Moran to stand for Liberal Democrat leadership

Independent Sunday, 8 March 2020
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has announced she will stand in the upcoming contest to choose the party's new leader.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios
News video: Layla Moran: I will run for Lib Dem party leader

Layla Moran: I will run for Lib Dem party leader 08:34

 Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran says she'll be running for her party's leadership.

Lib Dem Layla Moran announces party leadership bid

Liberal Democrat Layla Moran has announced she will run for the leadership of her party, as she described its policy to revoke Article 50 on Brexit as a "big...
Belfast Telegraph

Liberal Democrat leadership: Layla Moran enters race

The Oxford West and Abingdon MP said her party needed to focus on a "positive vision for the UK".
BBC News

