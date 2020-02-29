Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon 2020: Live traffic updates as roads shut for thousands of runners

Global  

Cambridge News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon 2020: Live traffic updates as roads shut for thousands of runnersThe Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon road closures you need to know as well as photos and videos from the race.
Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon 2020: route, road closures, date and time and more

Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon 2020: route, road closures, date and time and moreThere'll be some disruption as thousands of runners take to the streets of the city
Cambridge News


cambridgepr

Judith Gaskell RT @CambridgeIndy: Congratulations to everyone who tackled the @saucony @CambridgeHalfUK today - here's our first gallery of 50+ photos plu… 35 minutes ago

Biopharmaboy

Martin Gouldstone @CR_UK @saucony #CambridgeHalf half marathon in Cambridge, perfect weather and a good time to boot, running for… https://t.co/Bj9NUi2Jxu 38 minutes ago

thinksnick

Nick Green Great Day ☀️ Running sauconycambridgehalf. Lovely to see friends from citychurchcamuk at the start & finish. Please… https://t.co/i9rlPCDnVU 41 minutes ago

DavidSk48007303

David Skidmore RT @SauconyUK: Happening right now. The 2020 Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon is a wonderful event. Well done everyone. 👏 #RunForGood https:… 49 minutes ago

Gleep82

Lee Johnson Cambridge Half Marathon 1:25:58 PB, loved it! #sauconycambridgehalfmarathon #cambridgehalfmarathon #saucony #TCRC… https://t.co/XxJ751oTMa 1 hour ago

CambridgeIndy

CambridgeIndependent Congratulations to everyone who tackled the @saucony @CambridgeHalfUK today - here's our first gallery of 50+ photo… https://t.co/PTOYRkWKHX 2 hours ago

mattjhodgkinson

Matt Hodgkinson @SaeedDoroudiani Cancellation was on the cards, but UK govt advice is not yet to cancel mass gatherings:… https://t.co/ysfEVapqZs 2 hours ago

TavvyGGtrainer

Tav #eachforequal #giveitheart #goodgymtourism @goodgym @ Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon https://t.co/dLCIXOxMDz 4 hours ago

