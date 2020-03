🦩 RT @elissakh: Happy International Women’s Day to all the courageous women out there who had the courage to change when everyone else was af… 18 seconds ago

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira RT @WalpeAcademy: The word Woman starts with the letter "W". This is because most of the questions begin with why, when, where... The @Wal… 46 seconds ago

Stacey Shaw RT @kiripritchardmc: Happy #InternationalWomensDay . Looking forward to a few hours reading all the tweets from lads asking when internatio… 54 seconds ago

Tee Ragsdale RT @LionelMedia: Imagine this guy taking the helm of our reaction to an international pandemic when he can’t even remember that his support… 2 minutes ago

Scurlogue Champ @AngelCageBand You seem to really know your stuff on here so maybe you can help me... Have I got this correct...thi… https://t.co/zY04ZmzLCW 2 minutes ago

Y Happy International Women’s Day to all the courageous women out there who had the courage to change when everyone e… https://t.co/vDzqd4oA85 2 minutes ago

ITM AFRICA Ltd Rwanda RT @cwnk_rw: Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s achieve gender equality in this generation... together! No one loses anything when a wo… 2 minutes ago