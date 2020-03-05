Global  

Cruise ship hit by coronavirus to dock in California

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 March 2020
A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is heading for a port in California, the captain has told passengers, although they are destined to stay on board for at least another day.
 Placer County health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a novel coronavirus patient in California.

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California portA cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told those on board, which is believed to still include three...
The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from returning to San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel, has been directed to the...
