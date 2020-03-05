Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > 20 influential queer women to celebrate on International Women’s Day 2020

20 influential queer women to celebrate on International Women’s Day 2020

PinkNews Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
International Women’s Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8, and on Sunday the world marks the social, economic and political achievements of women in history and in present day. The International Women’s Day 2020 theme is #EachForEqual, celebrating how we can each “actively choose to challenge...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models 03:25

 International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Politicians and celebrities turn out for Women's Day March in London [Video]Politicians and celebrities turn out for Women's Day March in London

Footage from the International Women's Day March in Central London on Sunday (March 8th) where the mayor, Sadiq Khan, chose to perform an 'elbow bump' as he greeted participants taking part in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:54Published

SheInspiresUs Young Karate player from Hyderabad is winner of 22 International Karate Championships [Video]SheInspiresUs Young Karate player from Hyderabad is winner of 22 International Karate Championships

SheInspiresUs Young Karate player from Hyderabad is winner of 22 International Karate Championships

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa: Pepper Spray and Punches - South Africans Ready for Women's Day

[Thomson Reuters Foundation] Johannesburg -South African women are gearing up for International Women's Day on Sunday with pepper spray pop-up stalls and rape...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Reuters India

Boris Johnson tried to heap praise on Kate Bush yet somehow still managed to hit a bum note

Boris Johnson has listed Kate Bush as one of five women who inspire him, but he wasn’t exactly full of praise for the legendary English songstress. The prime...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.