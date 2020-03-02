|
Foreign Office expand area of Italy they advise against travel to due to coronavirus
|
|
Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A large area of the country - with a population of around 16 million - is now isolated.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone
NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone Gov. Cuomo announced on Monday that the zone be implemented in the city of New Rochelle. It will extend to a one-mile radius around a synagogue,..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Bay Area Businesses Feel Coronavirus Impact
Bay Area business owners are feeling the impact of people avoiding travel or large crowds as the coronavirus epidemic expands. Maria Medina reports. (3-6-20)
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:05Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this