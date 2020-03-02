Global  

Real Madrid spurn chance to go top after shock defeat at Real Betis

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Cristian Tello’s second-half goal clinched a surprise 2-1 win for Real Betis against Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.
