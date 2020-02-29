Global  

Cristian Tello scores winner as Real Betis dent Real Madrid’s title hopes

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Cristian Tello was the hero as Real Betis beat Real Madrid to deny them the chance to leapfrog Barcelona to the top of the LaLiga table.
Recent related news from verified sources

Vinicius isn't perfect, but he's turned the title race in Madrid's favour

Vinicius is still a work in progress, but his bravery proved vital to Real Madrid's title hopes, earning Los Blancos a table-topping Clasico win.
ESPN

Real Madrid spurn chance to go top after shock defeat at Real Betis

Cristian Tello’s second-half goal clinched a surprise 2-1 win for Real Betis against Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORTThe Sport Review

