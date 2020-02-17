Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Tyrrell Hatton wins first PGA Tour title with one-shot victory at Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton wins first PGA Tour title with one-shot victory at Bay Hill

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Tyrrell Hatton sealed his first PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jury finds Whitefish Bay man guilty in road rage shooting [Video]Jury finds Whitefish Bay man guilty in road rage shooting

A jury has found Matthew Wilks, of Whitefish Bay, guilty on one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:27Published

Scott delighted with Riviera win [Video]Scott delighted with Riviera win

Adam Scott reflects on registering a first PGA Tour victory since 2016 with a two-shot win at the Genesis Invitational.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyrrell Hatton has 2-shot lead on hardest day at Bay Hill since ’83

Tyrrell Hatton made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-over 73 to end the most brutal day at Bay Hill in 37 years and build a two-shot lead going...
Denver Post

Sport24.co.za | Hatton grabs lead, McIlroy lurks at brutal Bay Hill

Britain's Tyrrell Hatton fired a one-over par 73 in a brutal third round at windy Bay Hill to seize a two-stroke lead at the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer...
News24


Tweets about this

GolfweekNichols

Beth Ann Nichols RT @AdamSchupak: Gutty finish by @TyrrellHatton who survived Bay Hill at its most ferocious we've ever seen it. My story on how Hatton hung… 9 minutes ago

AdamSchupak

Adam Schupak Gutty finish by @TyrrellHatton who survived Bay Hill at its most ferocious we've ever seen it. My story on how Hatt… https://t.co/CAJt0gceUD 36 minutes ago

RalphLewis1

FOR GOLFERS ONLY Tyrrell Hatton Wins His First PGA Tour CHAMPIONSHIP At The Arnold Palmer Invitational Congratulations 46 minutes ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Tyrrell Hatton wins first PGA Tour title as Rory McIlroy fades https://t.co/MEvc0miyy1 47 minutes ago

BogeyInTheDark

Kev M RT @golfweek: Tyrrell Hatton has sometimes had a tendency to lose his cool on the golf course. Hatton was able to hold it together Sunday t… 1 hour ago

ee_sport

EveningExpress Sport Tyrrell Hatton wins first PGA Tour title with one-shot victory at Bay Hill https://t.co/UuPvSBdyk3 https://t.co/5vsL3xO9p3 1 hour ago

BrianKiely2

Brian Kiely RT @JustinRayGolf: Tyrrell Hatton wins, the first international player to earn his 1st PGA Tour title at Bay Hill. 284 is the highest winni… 2 hours ago

FloridaLeisure

FloridaLeisure Congratulations to @TyrrellHatton ... the Englishman held on to the overnight lead to take his first PGA Tour victo… https://t.co/5NehtjII5W 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.