Kate hosts gala dinner for children’s mental health charity

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Duchess of Cambridge will host a gala dinner at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening to mark the 25th anniversary of youth mental health charity Place2Be.
News video: Kate praises children's choir performance at Buckingham Palace gala dinner

Kate praises children's choir performance at Buckingham Palace gala dinner 00:56

 The Duchess of Cambridge praised an original performance by a choir of schoolchildren as she celebrated one of her patronages at a Buckingham Palace gala dinner. Kate hosted a glittering event on Monday evening to mark the 25th anniversary of youth mental health charity Place2Be. More than 250,000...

Recent related news from verified sources

Sussex mental health: Concerns over children held by police

CAMPAIGNERS fear an increasing number of children are detained by police after reaching a “crisis point” in their mental health.
The Argus

Kate praises children’s choir performance at Buckingham Palace gala dinner

The Duchess of Cambridge praised an original performance by a choir of schoolchildren as she celebrated one of her patronages at a Buckingham Palace gala dinner.
Belfast Telegraph


