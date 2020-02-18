Global  

Alex Salmond trial begins today at the High Court - these are the key legal players

Daily Record Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
As the trial against Alex Salmond gets underway today, the Record takes a look at its top legal figures.
News video: Alex Salmond arrives at court to face sex assault allegations

Alex Salmond arrives at court to face sex assault allegations 01:15

 Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has arrived at court for the first day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape. The 65-year-old arrived at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday morning, where he faces 14 charges of alleged offences against 10...

Alex Salmond arrives at court for start of trial [Video]Alex Salmond arrives at court for start of trial

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has arrived at court for the first day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape. Report by Blairm. Like us on..

Jury expected to begin deliberations in Weinstein trial [Video]Jury expected to begin deliberations in Weinstein trial

A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him of sexual assault. Weinstein arrived at court early..

Alex Salmond trial LIVE as former first minister arrives at High Court in Edinburgh

The former first minister denies all the charges against him and vowed to defend himself vigorously during the trial.
Scotland's papers: Panic buying and Alex Salmond trial begins

Supermarkets beginning to ration food and Alex Salmond's trial make the Scottish front pages.
JamWaterhouse

James Waterhouse RT @BBCPhilipSim: A quick thread on the Alex Salmond trial, which begins today (Monday 9 March) at the High Court in Edinburgh - here’s how… 16 seconds ago

RicScott8

Ric Scott 🤓🇬🇧 🇬🇬 🇬🇮 🇯🇪 🇮🇲 🇬🇧 RT @AgentP22: And so it begins... https://t.co/VCIvj3k3R6 1 minute ago

lawlecturer

Nigel Briggs Alleged goings on at the Ubiquitous Chip. Who knew? BBC News - Alex Salmond trial on***offence charges begins https://t.co/200ktYXYnq 15 minutes ago

QKBB3

Q+KBB ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸 RT @Askcoding: Alex Salmond trial on***offence charges begins https://t.co/w6BnuS1iNm #QAnon 17 minutes ago

tja_campbell

Tom Campbell BBC News - Alex Salmond trial on***offence charges begins https://t.co/6p4IWbFMUL Those whom the Dogs wish to des… https://t.co/6KNa3nM1n9 20 minutes ago

Askcoding

Askcoding Alex Salmond trial on***offence charges begins List Charges: 14 Allegations: 10 sexual assaults 2 indecent assa… https://t.co/8QeWjErs2h 22 minutes ago

Askcoding

Askcoding Alex Salmond trial on***offence charges begins https://t.co/w6BnuS1iNm #QAnon 22 minutes ago

Susan31382732

Susan RT @Grouse_Beater: Will the state owned media manipulate the message? As if readers didn't know already, the trial begins today in Edinbur… 27 minutes ago

