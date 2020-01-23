Global  

Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations

Tamworth Herald Monday, 9 March 2020
Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegationsTrevor Phillips, an anti-racism campaigner who previously chaired the Equality and Human Rights Commission, faces an investigation and could be expelled.
