Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe health update after coronavirus fears in prison

Tamworth Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe health update after coronavirus fears in prisonNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taken to see a doctor at the jail earlier this week but was not tested, according to the Free Nazanin campaign.
Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing [Video]

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

The husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he fears she's contracted the coronavirus at the prison in Tehran.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:35Published
Iran prison 'won't test Nazanin for coronavirus' [Video]

Iran prison 'won't test Nazanin for coronavirus'

Richard Ratcliffe tells Sky News that the Irananian prison holding his wife Nazanin refuse to test her for coronavirus despite her suffering symptoms.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:56Published

British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iran jail: husband

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released in Iran for two weeks, her husband said in a statement on Tuesday.
Reuters

British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iran jail -husband

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released in Iran for two weeks, her husband said in a statement on Tuesday.
Reuters India


Stretcharm40

Alistair Armstrong RT @BelTel: Live updates: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian prison #coronavirus https://t.co/xAtOZhq0LJ https://… 3 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Live updates: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Iranian prison #coronavirus… https://t.co/6SqZPKS8zs 21 minutes ago

roseoftheworld2

Ros Walford Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's health improves despite coronavirus fears https://t.co/CQMcDUoNG2 24 minutes ago

anashsteer

Anna Nash-Steer Sir @EP_President #EU Leaders support #JCPOA What about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who is held hostage by IRGC in Ir… https://t.co/uVmpIm40w7 11 hours ago

Mummy4all

Mummy of data & Evident RT @JohnSimpsonNews: Iran’s ambassador to the UK says Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe @freeNazanin, the British charity worker & hostage, will be… 3 days ago

dendukes

Den Den RT @Amandalavan1: We are deeply worried about the chances of the virus spreading through the prison after the inept handling of the crisis.… 4 days ago

Amandalavan1

Amanda🌍 #FreeNazanin #FreeNarges We are deeply worried about the chances of the virus spreading through the prison after the inept handling of the c… https://t.co/6OJfUs5reM 4 days ago

ete_uwu

micha das bach Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's health improves despite coronavirus fears https://t.co/fW5ukUGU0D @BorisJohnson as Prim… https://t.co/2iEYYPqn8H 4 days ago

