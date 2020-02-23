Global  

Six Nations 2020: Gregor Townsend shrugs off pressure talk after France win

BBC News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he has not felt under pressure during the Six Nations after his side earn a 28-17 win over France.
News video: Second Covid-19 death in UK

Second Covid-19 death in UK 00:35

 A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday. This decision has been taken as a result of a...

Six Nations: How Gregor Townsend Toonie Flip helped Scotland beat France in 1995

BBC Sport looks back at the 'Toonie' Flip, which helped Scotland win in France for the first time in 26 years back in February 1995.
BBC Sport

Six Nations 2020: Red-carded Mohamed Haouas to talk to coaches - Raphael Ibanez

France team manager Raphael Ibanez will "have a long talk" with Mohamed Haouas after the prop's red card against Scotland in the Six Nations.
BBC Sport

