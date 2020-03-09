Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Live from Cheltenham Racecourse on final day before the Festival, latest odds, tips and weather

Live from Cheltenham Racecourse on final day before the Festival, latest odds, tips and weather

Stroud Life Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Live from Cheltenham Racecourse on final day before the Festival, latest odds, tips and weatherRacing at Cheltenham is set to start tomorrow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Cheltenham Festival-goers use hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down due to coronavirus concerns

Cheltenham Festival-goers use hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down due to coronavirus concerns 02:01

 Cheltenham Festival-goers are spotted using hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down from last year due to coronavirus concerns.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lily Allen and Nick Knowles among celebrities at Cheltenham Festival despite coronavirus fears [Video]

Lily Allen and Nick Knowles among celebrities at Cheltenham Festival despite coronavirus fears

Singer Lily Allen and TV presented Nick Knowles are among the celebrities spotted on the final day of Cheltenham Festival on Friday. Celebrities who had winners included Lilly Allen, Nick Knowles,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:51Published
Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event [Video]

Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest updates, tips, racecard and results as day one begins despite coronavirus

Follow the latest updates and results from day one at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival as the Champion Hurdle takes centre stage
Independent

In pictures St Patrick's Day comes to Cheltenham Festival for day three of the races

In pictures St Patrick's Day comes to Cheltenham Festival for day three of the racesCheltenham Racecourse has seen the Irish invasion as the Festival enters day three
Stroud Life


Tweets about this

tomjwade

Tom Wade @ODonnellDale I live not far from the racecourse and I’m really hoping nothing comes out in a week or two! Over 260… https://t.co/LC7cKvwQRi 3 days ago

MaisemoreHorse

The Maisemore Horse Cheltenham Festival Day Three LIVE all the results and pictures from the Racecourse #Gloucester https://t.co/78unbANzw4 3 days ago

completezx

Curtis Can’t help but love how I live three minutes away from cheltenham racecourse and there are swarms of people everywhere 4 days ago

Alfster18

Alfster RT @DiyWest: @keithmctigue @piersmorgan @BorisJohnson Everyone at the Cheltenham races is permanently drunk. Alcohol kills the virus. So… 4 days ago

MaisemoreHorse

The Maisemore Horse Cheltenham Festival Day Three LIVE all the results tips, celebrities and pictures from the Racecourse #Gloucester https://t.co/Y3qGjQKqyv 4 days ago

MaisemoreHorse

The Maisemore Horse Cheltenham Festival Day Three LIVE all the tips, celebrities and pictures from the Racecourse #Gloucester https://t.co/Y3qGjQKqyv 4 days ago

DiyWest

Ron Swanson @keithmctigue @piersmorgan @BorisJohnson Everyone at the Cheltenham races is permanently drunk. Alcohol kills the v… https://t.co/JgKjZpWQLf 4 days ago

DoncasterRaces

Doncaster Racecourse RT @YorkshireRacing: 🏇🏇Enjoy Cheltenham Chaser Day at @DoncasterRaces today, with live action on the track, plus the action from @Cheltenha… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.