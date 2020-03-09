Trevor Phillips: Anti-racism campaigner suspended by Labour over Islamophobia allegations

Morrigan RT @D_Raval: Wow, just wow! The BBC on #r4today let Trevor Phillips explain why islamophobia is justified and isn’t a form of bigotry. Just… 14 seconds ago

Cllr Mas Patel 🌹 RT @soniasodha: This isn’t a comment on the timing or politics of Labour’s decision to suspend him but all those defending Trevor Phillips… 32 seconds ago

Fred Nothers RT @standardnews: The anti-racism campaigner is now being investigated https://t.co/bHyr8lI393 2 minutes ago

Lynda Keen RT @Zubhaque: There are now over 300 cases of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, which is in government, and yet all we're hearing abo… 2 minutes ago

Stephen Knight RT @Ibrahim_S_Amin: With regard to that barrage of RTs: Trevor Phillips is a genuine version of what Corbynites claim Jeremy Corbyn is -- a… 3 minutes ago

melaninja. RT @WarmongerHodges: Blairite "anti-racism" fraud Trevor Phillips has been an apologist for Islamophobia for many years. Only last week he… 4 minutes ago

Constantatious Mazula CDM, PDQ, TTFN🦇 RT @jobellerina: This tells you all you need to know about Labour's suspension of Trevor Phillips for Islamophobia. Not only was Zarah Sult… 4 minutes ago