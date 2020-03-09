Global  

Trevor Phillips: Anti-racism campaigner suspended by Labour over Islamophobia allegations

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Former chair of equalities watchdog accused party of trying to stifle debate
Credit: LBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Equality campaigner Trevor Phillips on his suspension from Labour

Equality campaigner Trevor Phillips on his suspension from Labour 05:13

 Equality campaigner Trevor Phillips on his suspension from Labour

Recent related news from verified sources

Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations

The former chief of the UK's equality watchdog faces a probe and could be expelled from the party.
BBC News

Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamophobia row

Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamophobia rowTrevor Phillips has been suspected from the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Al JazeeraTelegraph.co.uk

Morrigan_Wolfe

Morrigan RT @D_Raval: Wow, just wow! The BBC on #r4today let Trevor Phillips explain why islamophobia is justified and isn’t a form of bigotry. Just… 14 seconds ago

maspatel01

Cllr Mas Patel 🌹 RT @soniasodha: This isn’t a comment on the timing or politics of Labour’s decision to suspend him but all those defending Trevor Phillips… 32 seconds ago

fred_nothers

Fred Nothers RT @standardnews: The anti-racism campaigner is now being investigated https://t.co/bHyr8lI393 2 minutes ago

forumeditor

Lynda Keen RT @Zubhaque: There are now over 300 cases of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, which is in government, and yet all we're hearing abo… 2 minutes ago

GSpellchecker

Stephen Knight RT @Ibrahim_S_Amin: With regard to that barrage of RTs: Trevor Phillips is a genuine version of what Corbynites claim Jeremy Corbyn is -- a… 3 minutes ago

NasBanLoves

melaninja. RT @WarmongerHodges: Blairite "anti-racism" fraud Trevor Phillips has been an apologist for Islamophobia for many years. Only last week he… 4 minutes ago

NeurolawGuy

Constantatious Mazula CDM, PDQ, TTFN🦇 RT @jobellerina: This tells you all you need to know about Labour's suspension of Trevor Phillips for Islamophobia. Not only was Zarah Sult… 4 minutes ago

JackDunc1

Jack Duncan🌹 STATE of this tweet. Perfect example of someone who doesn't give a***about racism using one type as a stick to b… https://t.co/7XMpCkvm2x 5 minutes ago

