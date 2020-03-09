Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Condor Ferries > Condor Ferries sale to Brittany Ferries completed

Condor Ferries sale to Brittany Ferries completed

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The sale of the firm to Brittany Ferries and an investment fund has been completed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

coastmostbiz

Coast with the Most (BCP Tourism) Biz RT @SeafarersWeek: The sale of #Condor Ferries to #Brittany Ferries and an investment fund has been completed. The #ferry firm carries abou… 5 days ago

goDorset

go Dorset Condor Ferries sale to investment fund and Brittany Ferries completed https://t.co/Go56oslsAn 5 days ago

jsyvibert

Jonathan Vibert RT @BBCJersey: Condor Ferries sale to Brittany Ferries completed... https://t.co/JGy98Emy8D 6 days ago

MikiSuomi

Miki Sammakko RT @BBCSouthNews: The sale of Condor Ferries to Brittany Ferries and an investment fund has been completed https://t.co/WK6TYiJ0AW 6 days ago

Nickleh

Nick Le Huray 🇬🇬 RT @jerseyisland: Condor Ferries sale to Brittany Ferries completed. https://t.co/o1wwLqBwAi 6 days ago

jerseyisland

Jersey Island Condor Ferries sale to Brittany Ferries completed. https://t.co/o1wwLqBwAi 6 days ago

duck_victoria

Victoria Ooo..👌😯 Condor Ferries sale to Brittany Ferries completed https://t.co/ecPOR34y5Q 6 days ago

SeafarersWeek

Campaigning for safer seafaring The sale of #Condor Ferries to #Brittany Ferries and an investment fund has been completed. The #ferry firm carries… https://t.co/YKB42bjKtx 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.