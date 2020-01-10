Alex Salmond to face court over sex assault allegations

Chuckle Frankenberg 🇮🇳 RT @ians_india: Former Scottish National Party (#SNP) leader Alex Salmond will stand trial on Monday over allegations that he sexually assa… 2 minutes ago IANS Tweets Former Scottish National Party (#SNP) leader Alex Salmond will stand trial on Monday over allegations that he sexua… https://t.co/sqdNSxhjak 2 minutes ago Irish Examiner Alex Salmond to face court over***assault allegations https://t.co/3nRHLdA0tl 4 minutes ago Artful RT @STVNews: Former first minister Alex Salmond arrives at the High Court in Edinburgh. https://t.co/Sp46qijv7T https://t.co/IfsW5DME0O 4 minutes ago The Daily Record Alex Salmond trial LIVE as former first minister arrives at High Court in Edinburgh to face sexual assault charges https://t.co/YU8AnRtOyg 7 minutes ago BreakingNews.ie Alex Salmond to face court over***assault allegations https://t.co/lTmiy4AMlc 8 minutes ago Lisa Toner Alex Salmond trial LIVE as former first minister arrives at High Court in Edinburgh to face sexual assault charges https://t.co/qxTKdXonOI 10 minutes ago Esther ten Wolthuis Alex Salmond to face court over sexual assault allegations https://t.co/vvfs2PYXN9 17 minutes ago