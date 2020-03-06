Coronavirus: Two more cases in Wales bring total to six

Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld RT @DailyMailUK: Wales confirms two more cases of the killer coronavirus as UK's infection toll reaches 280 https://t.co/pJlbfvOnBc https:/… 3 minutes ago

Irina Benjamin Two new coronavirus cases in Wales brings total to six https://t.co/8KrCcdEBvV Sent via @updayUK 9 minutes ago

kmm9973 RT @SocialistVoice: Coronavirus area-by-area breakdown as UK cases soars to 280 with 51 in London Every part of Britain has reported coron… 12 minutes ago

Angharad Davies RT @WGHealthandCare: .@CMOWales has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales. The total number of positive cases in Wales… 12 minutes ago

kate dodd RT @Nadjdaniela: There are now 278 #coronavirus cases in the UK and two more in Wales. The UK is now in the situation Italy was in two or t… 16 minutes ago

Renee Shatanoff RT @realTuckFrumper: Wales confirms two more cases of the killer coronavirus as UK's infection toll reaches 280 https://t.co/rcliammMg6 17 minutes ago