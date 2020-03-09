Global  

Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamophobia row

Tamworth Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Khalid Mahmood, England's first Muslim MP, defends Trevor Phillips in Islamophobia rowTrevor Phillips has been suspected from the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trevor Phillips suspended from Labour over Islamophobia allegations

The former chief of the UK's equality watchdog faces a probe and could be expelled from the party.
BBC News

Trevor Phillips: Anti-racism campaigner suspended by Labour over Islamophobia allegations

Former chair of equalities watchdog accused party of trying to stifle debate
Independent

