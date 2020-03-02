Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: PM holds Cobra meeting as minister warns against sports shutdown

Coronavirus: PM holds Cobra meeting as minister warns against sports shutdown

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Cancelling sports events and shutting museums and galleries due to coronavirus would be “premature”, the Culture Secretary has said, as the Prime Minister gathered ministers for an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the next steps to tackle the illness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: 820 beds in isolation ready to counter coronavirus spread UP Health Minister

820 beds in isolation ready to counter coronavirus spread UP Health Minister 01:19

 820 beds in isolation ready to counter coronavirus spread UP Health Minister

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Medical advisors meet PM ahead of Cobra Meeting [Video]Medical advisors meet PM ahead of Cobra Meeting

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance along with Health Secretary Matt Hancock are meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:38Published

UP Health Minister reviews state’s preparedness over coronavirus [Video]UP Health Minister reviews state’s preparedness over coronavirus

UP Health Minister reviews state’s preparedness over coronavirus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36

Boris Johnson to chair coronavirus Cobra meeting as UK cases reach 36The Prime Minister is to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on coronavirus following a weekend which saw the number of people infected in the UK climb to 36. Boris...
WorldNews

British PM to hold emergency meeting on coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday chair an emergency meeting on coronavirus as the government mulls more stringent measures to tackle the...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndependentMid-DayNews24Zee News

Tweets about this

JohnAsh39335697

John Ashton This is becoming criminally inept!Coronavirus: Wales confirms two new cases as PM holds emergency talks… https://t.co/PpZ6embJUC 8 minutes ago

Pulse2Radio

Pulse 2 NEWS: New cases in Wales and an emergency COBRA meeting: all the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak #Pulse2 https://t.co/8uSLg8L6Pu 17 minutes ago

Pulse1Radio

Pulse 1 NEWS: New cases in Wales and an emergency COBRA meeting: all the latest on the coronavirus outbreak #Pulse1 https://t.co/m3r5CVwgUd 18 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Coronavirus: Boris Johnson holds Cobra meeting as minister warns against sports shutdown in UK https://t.co/scph2Ba5iG 39 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Coronavirus: Boris Johnson holds Cobra meeting as minister warns against sports shutdown in UK https://t.co/Gi5xmwgGB0 40 minutes ago

RiyadhAlrifai

Riyadh AL Rifai RT @indypremium: Boris Johnson holds Cobra meeting, as coronavirus hits budget plans | Your daily politics briefing https://t.co/5TP2Eyxile 2 hours ago

indypremium

Independent Premium Boris Johnson holds Cobra meeting, as coronavirus hits budget plans | Your daily politics briefing https://t.co/5TP2Eyxile 3 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Boris Johnson holds Cobra meeting, as coronavirus hits budget plans | Your daily politics briefing https://t.co/chyB8H9M5B 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.