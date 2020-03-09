Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sesame Street’s Count von Count joins publicity drive for US census

Sesame Street’s Count von Count joins publicity drive for US census

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Sesame Street’s Count von Count is being used in a charm offensive to ensure children under five are included in this year’s US census.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sesame’s Count wants to get young children counted in census

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No other age group was under-counted more during the last once-a-decade census than children under age 5, researchers say. Sesame Street...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hayuuberhanu

Hayu RT @APEntertainment: Young children were undercounted in the last census. Sesame Street characters including the Count are on the case. htt… 3 minutes ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News No other age group was under-counted more during the last once-a-decade census than children under age 5, researche… https://t.co/NhVs2RnArC 11 minutes ago

brownbitterbish

*chef's kiss* "No other age group was under-counted more during the last once-a-decade census than children under age 5, research… https://t.co/zZqZnVIfbe 23 minutes ago

KWKTFOX44

KWKT FOX 44 The Sesame Street characters are joining a growing group of celebrities using their influence to encourage people t… https://t.co/mLeEB0fJZa 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.