Dwyane Wade gushes with pride after trans daughter Zaya re-introduces herself to the world
Monday, 9 March 2020 () In an antidote to the terrors of living in the year 2020, Dwyane Wade took to Instagram Sunday to nominate himself as president of the ‘We Stan Zaya Wade Society’. Posting photo after photo of his family, Wade set the standard of how parents of trans children can express their love and affection. It comes...
