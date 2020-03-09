Global  

Game of Thrones and The Exorcist star Max Von Sydow dies at 90

Wales Online Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Game of Thrones and The Exorcist star Max Von Sydow dies at 90The Swedish actor was also known for The Seventh Seal, flash Gordon and Star Wars
