Coronavirus update: UK cases rises to 319 - Department of Health confirms

The Argus Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
THE number of cases of coronavirus in the UK has risen to 319 - the Department of Health has confirmed.
News video: Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin 00:18

 The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says a second person has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minnesota sees its first coronavirus patient, Department of Health confirms

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday that it had confirmed a case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. It's Minnesota's first...
Coronavirus: 2 dead in Florida who tested COVID-19 positive

Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state. The Florida Department of Health said Friday evening...
