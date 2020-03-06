Brave young mum given just months to live defies the odds and urges people not to take life for granted



Recent related videos from verified sources A nine-year-old beats one of the rarest forms of cancer ever recorded



A nine-year-old boy has become one of the only people in the world to beat a super-rare cancer after life or death surgery to remove and then reinsert his liver.Saul Hayden was diagnosed with stage.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago Mum Loses 240lbs In Just 17 Months



A MUM OF ONE has struggled with weight loss her entire life - but over the course of 17 months, she's managed to lose a staggering 240lbs. With a lot of past attempts to lose weight that.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:49 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this TheWorld🌍VersusTrump @Alex_Verbeek @GretaThunberg @Jumpsteady More eloquent and knowledgable than most countries leadership. Extremely b… https://t.co/UBmfWkz7ka 1 week ago Berkshire Live "When I was told I had nine months I did my bucket list and I've now ticked off everything, so I need to make a new… https://t.co/vBzsmrAvzl 1 week ago