Person killed after being hit by train at Oxford Circus tube station, TfL says Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Bakerloo line part suspended following fatality 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Margaret Soteriou RT @standardnews: Person dies after being hit by train at Oxford Circus Tube station https://t.co/FXgGs6d6LC 28 seconds ago leave me alone RT @Independent: Person killed after being hit by train at Oxford Circus tube station, TfL says https://t.co/ByFnqoV7mA 1 minute ago tweetonlondon Person dies after being hit by train at Oxford Circus Tube station https://t.co/XcNiuTwafZ https://t.co/wxLesAuZIh 2 minutes ago Evening Standard Person dies after being hit by train at Oxford Circus Tube station https://t.co/FXgGs6d6LC 3 minutes ago