Caitlyn Jenner accepted thousands of pounds to promote a fake charity

PinkNews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Caitlyn Jenner accepted thousands of pounds to promote a fake charity with an Instagram post after being set up by Channel 4 Dispatches. The reality star was one of a number of celebrities targeted by Dispatches‘ latest investigation: “Celebs For Sale: The Great Charity Scandal”. The Channel 4 programme...
