Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > FA Cup: Man City & Man Utd quarter-finals live on BBC

FA Cup: Man City & Man Utd quarter-finals live on BBC

BBC Local News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final at Newcastle and Manchester United's trip to Norwich will both be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Women in sports: Changing the game

Women in sports: Changing the game 11:04

 India has won 13 Olympic medals since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and women account for five of them. In contrast, all 13 medals claimed by India pre-Sydney belong to men, signifying a change in paradigm in the nation's sporting landscape. But several challenges remain. In a country with a skewed sex...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A man was stuck 300 feet in the air during the Nashville tornado [Video]

A man was stuck 300 feet in the air during the Nashville tornado

Frightening online video shows a man trapped inside a sky-high crane during a tornado in Nashville, Tennessee. The tornadoes devastated the city and several nearby towns in the early morning on March..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published
Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win [Video]

Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

Pep Guardiola says his side must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy after Sunday's League Cup triumph.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

From inside the changing room: Captain introduces Stoke City cup final squad for Man City

From inside the changing room: Captain introduces Stoke City cup final squad for Man CityManchester City v Stoke City - Adam Porter gives a lowdown on the squad preparing for PL Cup final
The Sentinel Stoke

FA Cup TV fixtures confirmed as Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea discover dates

FA Cup TV fixtures confirmed as Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea discover datesThe FA Cup quarter final schedule has been confirmed, with all four games due to be televised
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport ReviewBBC Sport

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.