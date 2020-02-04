Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rory Stewart > Coronavirus: Government should close schools and sort 'half-hearted' response, Rory Stewart says

Coronavirus: Government should close schools and sort 'half-hearted' response, Rory Stewart says

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
'The government and the Mayor keep saying they are simply following scientific advice – but the scientists are clear that this is now a political decision' former Conservative minister says
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response [Video]Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government&apos;s response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Chinese President Vows To Take A Tougher Response To The Coronavirus [Video]Chinese President Vows To Take A Tougher Response To The Coronavirus

In a meeting with top government officials on Monday, Xi Jinping called the virus a &quot;major test of China&apos;s system and capacity for government.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published


Tweets about this

vjohnson1612

Victor Johnson Rory Stewart says the Government should close schools because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Doesn't he realise that… https://t.co/VX9r3PanpK 3 minutes ago

defence_the

Defence Against the Coronavirus RT @LBC: Rory Stewart says the Government should immediately close schools, stating Boris Johnson's response to the coronavirus outbreak wa… 6 minutes ago

YvonneMcGowan24

Banshee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🕯🇪🇺🕯 RT @Independent: Coronavirus: Government should close schools and sort 'half-hearted' response, Rory Stewart says https://t.co/xaVBU9OCAa 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.