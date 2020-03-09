Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Even those with minor fever will soon have to self-isolate, warns Chief Medical Officer

Coronavirus: Even those with minor fever will soon have to self-isolate, warns Chief Medical Officer

Torquay Herald Express Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Even those with minor fever will soon have to self-isolate, warns Chief Medical OfficerThe warning comes from Chief Medical Officer professor Chris Whitty as the UK changes tack on how to combat the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Anyone with cold or flu symptoms could be asked to stay home

Coronavirus: Anyone with cold or flu symptoms could be asked to stay home 00:50

 Anyone with respiratory tract infection symptoms – such as flu or cold – or a fever is likely to be asked to stay at home in self-isolation before too long, England’s chief medical officer has said. Professor Chris Whitty said the number of cases in the UK is going up and pointed to tighter...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Expert defends not closing UK schools [Video]

Coronavirus: Expert defends not closing UK schools

Chief scientific officer, Sir Patrick Vallance, says the government is focusing on the most "impactful measures."

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:04Published
How the coronavirus spread in the U.S. [Video]

How the coronavirus spread in the U.S.

SEATTLE — The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has medical authorities around the world scrambling to develop efficient ways to detect and contain the pandemic. Health officials in U.S. have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Parts of Australia could be shut down: Chief Medical Officer

Professor Brendan Murphy said on Sunday that as the virus spread throughout Australia, different measures would be considered, including shutting off parts of...
The Age Also reported by •BBC NewsProactive InvestorsSBS

GPs urged to reduce coronavirus test referrals to save equipment

The chief medical officer warned of extreme pressure on testing kit stock, which has already run out in some parts of the country.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SobhiitG

Sobhiit Gupta RT @prasannavishy: In Europe including France, Germany, Swiss Austria, authorities are sticking to a policy of testing mainly those who had… 3 minutes ago

DjJesusIsLove

Dee'sMassMissionRedpill007 ProudDeplorable I❤Jesus @Destinbeach22 I've heard that three people are quarantined in the city I live in but I don't know those people or… https://t.co/7oW5KdG0a2 4 minutes ago

DejanP2

Dejan “Even if there have been cases of asymptomatic transmission of this infection, those will be typically rare cases,… https://t.co/rYFqGhm5YR 6 minutes ago

In_Christ_Mary

Catholic Fidelity @ColleenEldrach1 I would be much more scared to be in communion with those Modernist-infected creeps, than to be ex… https://t.co/F22AUmKdPD 6 minutes ago

prasannavishy

Prasanna Viswanathan In Europe including France, Germany, Swiss Austria, authorities are sticking to a policy of testing mainly those wh… https://t.co/KsExfHGbSu 8 minutes ago

jokermo007

beau riley @Sinatra_Says Actually I kinda see the deal with snap abortion idk what that would help with it but with snap you n… https://t.co/HGODfZaLf5 9 minutes ago

Shunsukepere

Shunsuke Otani RT @HirokoTabuchi: A convincing case that self/home-isolation isn’t going to work, when the majority of transmissions have been in family c… 10 minutes ago

kaas_media

✨🌠THE KAAS SPACE🌠✨❌ RT @JohnCornyn: If @POTUS's doctor says there is no need for him to be tested for #coronavirus virus it is presumably because he has no sym… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.