Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers call for mercy in sentencing

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers argued on Monday he deserved mercy for his already “historic fall from grace” and serious health issues, as prosecutors sought a severe punishment for the disgraced movie mogul.
