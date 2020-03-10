Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Albrighton villagers raise £30,000 for community first responder vehicle

Albrighton villagers raise £30,000 for community first responder vehicle

BBC Local News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Shropshire -- Albrighton residents help to raise £30,000 to support community first responders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShropsNews4U

Shrops News 4U Albrighton villagers raise £30,000 for community first responder vehicle https://t.co/E0bGMH43ma https://t.co/yS51641XoZ 33 seconds ago

UKShropshire

ShropshireUK Shropshire News: Albrighton villagers raise £30,000 for community first responder vehicle https://t.co/CWMZmAd3Gp 40 minutes ago

JoodiG

JoodiG: Never knowingly understood RT @bbcmtd: Albrighton villagers raise £30,000 for community first responder vehicle https://t.co/QHyDnzjPAm 44 minutes ago

bbcmtd

BBC Midlands Today Albrighton villagers raise £30,000 for community first responder vehicle https://t.co/QHyDnzjPAm 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.